(Advocate file photo).

Red Deer city council gets the ball rolling on new fees for tax assessment summaries

Changes to provincial legislation has spurred a rise in requests

A steep rise in requests for tax assessment information has prompted the City of Red Deer to look at implementing a cost-recovery fee.

Because of changes in the Municipal Act, many more people are now seeking information from the city about how their commercial tax assessment was prepared. Section 300 of the MGA allows an assessed person access to a summary of the assessment of any property in the municipality.

Corporate Services director Lisa Perkins told city council that local assessment information requests for non-residential properties jumped from 32 to 214 from 2016 to 2017 — resulting in 800 hours of staff effort.

Perkins believes it’s time for Red Deer to impose a fee for looking up this kind of information.

She said many other municipalities have already implemented this kind of cost-recovery fee, including Edmonton, Calgary, Grande Prairie, Airdrie, St. Albert, Medicine Hat and the County of Red Deer.

On Monday, City council gave first reading to a bylaw that will charge from $40 (for residential information) to $125 (for non-residential information) for legislated property assessment information requests.

It will go to a public hearing on Oct. 1

If the fee is adopted, Perkins said it could spur more people to first check out the free tax assessment information and comparison maps available online.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Plan for Red Deer’s growth to the northeast approved by city council.
Next story
New bridge collapses into river in rural Saskatchewan hours after opening

Just Posted

2019 Winter Games will transform Red Deer: Olympic organizer

Team leader behind 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics provides inspirational pep talk

Red Deer RCMP make series of arrests as part of Project Pinpoint

Seven separate incidents lead police to repeat offenders

Red Deer city council gets the ball rolling on new fees for tax assessment summaries

Changes to provincial legislation has spurred a rise in requests

Red Deer County backs Canadian Finals Rodeo

Council approved $50,000 for the event’s inaugural event in Red Deer

Red Deer County receives third budget award

Award from the Government Finance Officers Association

WATCH: Red Deer students take part in annual run

Dawe/St. Pat’s Run reaches 40th anniversary

Smile Cookie fundraiser campaign for Reading College kicks off

Fundraising campaign runs Sept. 12-18 for program that helps children improve their reading

‘Nightmare that won’t end’: Storm evacuees can’t return yet

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Hundreds of people waited in long lines for water… Continue reading

New bridge collapses into river in rural Saskatchewan hours after opening

HYAS, Sask. — A rural politician in eastern Saskatchewan says he’s at… Continue reading

Halifax researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada for first time

HALIFAX — For the first time in Atlantic Canadian waters, scientists have… Continue reading

Liberal riding association president blindsided by MP’s defection

OTTAWA — The president of an Ontario Liberal riding association says he… Continue reading

Pope gives bishops more decision-making options

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis decreed on Tuesday that ordinary Catholics should… Continue reading

Hurricane rating system fails to account for deadly rain

TRENTON, N.C. — When meteorologists downgraded Hurricane Florence from a powerful Category… Continue reading

Glad company: Trailer for Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

LOS ANGELES — A beloved nanny is preparing to take to the… Continue reading

Most Read