Red Deer city council gives initial approval to first Woodlea carriage house

Two councillors had concerns about the development

The first carriage house in Red Deer’s Woodlea neighbourhood got initial approval from city council on Monday.

Carly Enright and Ken Duhamel, who own 5334-43rd Ave. conducted a door-to-door survey of about 80 neighbours, and found overwhelmingly support for their plan to build a potential rental residence above a detached backyard garage.

Only five people surveyed were opposed to the project and a further six were unsure. Most said they didn’t mind if it went ahead, while others praised the proposed development as a good idea. “It’s better than a big condo building,” said one resident.

Kim Fils-Aime, a planner for the City of Red Deer, said carriage houses had not really been considered for mature neighbourhoods, such as Woodlea. The city had promoted creating them in a new development in Timberlands North.

City manager Craig Curtis initially supported Duhamel’s project, but later recommended against it after hearing previous concerns from the Woodlea community association about an increase to neighbourhood density and carriage houses not being in keeping with the area’s character.

But the majority of councillors supported the carriage house project upon first reading, said Fils-Aime, with only Councillors Frank Wong and Lawrence Lee voting against it.

Wong had suggested the city should first study whether carriage houses should be allowed in various neighbourhoods, as this project could set a precedent. Noting that Timberlands’ carriage house lots were not selling quickly, he wondered if some people have concerns about a loss of backyard privacy.

Fils-Aime said garages with living spaces on top are taller than usual, but not out of keeping with other structures in the neighbourhood. “We already have some oversized garages.”

The application is expected to come back to council for a public hearing on May 28.

Previous story
Air Canada agrees to give free tickets to love-struck man — with a catch
Next story
Red Deer city council rules on dynamic sign requests

Just Posted

Possible bear sighting in Lacombe County natural area

A warning sign has been posted outside of a Central Alberta natural… Continue reading

Rimbey Mounties arrest two, seek two more in connection with violent home invasion

Three people have been charged, one is still at-large and a police… Continue reading

Red Deer MP remembers late colleague as a mentor

Ontario Conservative MP Doug Brown passed away in his Parliament Hill office on Wednesday morning

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

Fighting fires is in the Penhold’s fire chief’s blood. Growing up, Jim… Continue reading

Watch: Central Alberta Humane Society prepares for kittens

Purr Program new to Red Deer and area

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

Fighting fires is in the Penhold’s fire chief’s blood. Growing up, Jim… Continue reading

Photo: Maryview School students visit the Advocate

Grades 3 to 5 students learned about newspapers

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

CALGARY — Police say a man whose body was found inside a… Continue reading

First death reported from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce as outbreak spreads

The nationwide food poisoning outbreak from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce has claimed… Continue reading

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video

LOS ANGELES — A man has been charged with trying to extort… Continue reading

Nightly ramp closures coming to highway construction south of Red Deer

For three nights, the ramp from Hwy 2A to southbound Hwy 2… Continue reading

Health Canada mandates warning sticker on all prescription opioids

TORONTO — Health Canada is making warning stickers and patient information handouts… Continue reading

Air Canada agrees to give free tickets to love-struck man — with a catch

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A love-struck Michigan man has convinced Air Canada… Continue reading

Refugee chocolatier names new bar after the Mi’kmaq word for peace

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A Canadian chocolate company founded by Syrian refugees has… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month