Red Deer city council hears community opinions on location of drug consumption site

Residents fill every chair in council chambers

Thirty-plus people crowded into Red Deer city council chambers Tuesday evening to voice opinions on the location for a supervised consumption site in the city.

City administrators are recommending three of the six potential locations under consideration: Turning Point, Safe Harbour Society or Red Deer hospital— and not at the city’s three health care centres because of their proximity to residential areas.

Alberta Health Services also wrote in to city council, stating the specialized drug consumption site service does not fit into what is currently provided at the health clinics on Bremner Avenue, Johnstone Park or downtown — and there is no extra room in them, in any case, for the site.

Alberta Health Services continues to support Turning Point’s application for the service. Council is still considering a one-kilometre radius, in terms of a study that showed that was the distance drug users are willing to walk to get to a supervised drug consumption site. (More to follow later).

