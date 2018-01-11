Red Deer city council starts debate about adding more police officers

Red Deer city council begins debate on adding eight police officers and three RCMP civilian members to the local force with a change proposed by Coun. Vesna Higham.

Higham suggested making it 10 officers and no additional civilian employees.

Rather than the original proposed additional cost of $1.5 million for the eight officers and three civilians, Higham said her proposal would cost $1.53 million and provide additional officers so there would be more time for proactive policing.

General debate continued, with Coun. Buck Buchanan questioning what is to guarantee that the additional officers would be deployed in the manner council wishes to address downtown crime.

“Ultimately it’s up to council to ensure they are satisfied with what they are getting,” said city manager Craig Curtis, who had previously suggested a memorandum of understanding could be reached with RCMP commanders.

Curtis said studies have shown that adding more civilian employees frees up more time for officers to work on cases and for pro-active policing.

More to come …