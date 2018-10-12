Turning Point wants to move to 5233 54th Ave. in Railyards. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Red Deer city council to discuss consumption site location

Turning Point looks to relocate

A charity dedicated to preventing sexually transmitted and blood-borne infection hopes to move to a new location.

Turning Point is proposing to move its office — which would eventually include a supervised drug consumption site — to an existing building near the temporary overdose prevention site.

The new location is the result of a recommendation by a local committee with representatives from various agencies.

On Monday, city council will consider first reading of an application for a Land Use Bylaw amendment to relocate to 5233 54th Ave. in Railyards.

Public consultation will be undertaken to provide feedback to council before a future public hearing.

For almost two weeks, Turning Point has operated the overdose prevention site in an ATCO trailer in the the Safe Harbour Society’s parking lot, providing a safe, hygienic space for people to consume previously obtained drugs while being monitored by someone trained and able to provide immediate life-saving measures if needed.

Unlike a supervised consumption site, an overdose prevention site does not provide health and social supports.

City manager Craig Curtis supports the new location for Turning Point and the inclusion of the consumption site.

Alberta Health Services also endorses Turning Point’s application.

The city originally proposed the consumption site be located at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, but AHS did not support that idea.

The city has not supported the expansion of services at Turning Point’s current location on Gaetz Avenue.


