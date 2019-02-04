Coun. Vesna Higham (Advocate file photo).

Red Deer city councillor questions need for another plan to end homelessness

Why not use the money to help people directly, asks Vesna Higham

Rather than spending money yet on another homelessness study, why not use the cash to actually help people in need, asked a Red Deer city councillor.

On Monday, Coun. Vesna Higham questioned the point of spending $62,200 (which was previously approved by council) on a new five-year plan to help accommodate the city’s homelessness population.

Council was told a new document was needed to replace the city’s 10-year Plan to End Homelessness that expired at the end of last year.

“What has changed? Why not put the money into people and programs rather than consultants and committees?” Higham asked.

Sarah Cockerill, the city’s community services director, responded that the community’s needs have changed greatly since 2018, considering the opioid crisis and slowed economy. “The face of homelessness is more complex.”

City staff have also learned it’s very important to engage the community in the process — especially Indigenous people, who make up a disproportionate number of those who struggle to find appropriate and affordable accommodations, Cockerill added.

Beyond that, she said it’s easier to successfully apply for provincial and federal grants for low-cost housing projects “if the community supports a plan and we are all pulling in the same direction.”

Higham was satisfied a plan is needed if it makes getting government grants easier. City council ended up approving the terms of reference for a new document that will seek to improve co-ordination between groups and deliver a broader spectrum of housing options in a “relevant, diverse, broad community plan.”

Mayor Tara Veer said this will not displace the city’s need for a 24-hour shelter for homeless people. Red Deer has become more of a regional hub over the last decade, she added, and there’s a need for the province to invest in more shelter capacity here.

Coun. Dianne Wyntjes said, “It’s more and more difficult for people to have a home… I look forward to having greater co-ordination and support.”

Previous story
About 40 Red Deer property owners have two months to pay their in-arrears taxes before sale

Just Posted

Trial in 2020 for man accused in $10 million oilpatch fraud

Man accused of bilking investors of $10.2 million in Canada and the U.S. in a pyramid scheme

About 40 Red Deer property owners have two months to pay their in-arrears taxes before sale

Long list of properties to be sold, if taxes aren’t paid

Red Deer city councillor questions need for another plan to end homelessness

Why not use the money to help people directly, asks Vesna Higham

Extreme weather be gone! The Games must go on — regardless

Contingencies are in place if it’s too warm or too cold

Some homeless still sleep outdoors despite the cold snap

Warming centre a busy place in Red Deer

Scientists create self-aware robot

Researchers at Columbia University in New York invented the machine

Red Deer’s Troubled Monk launches Canada Winter Games 2019 official beer

Troubled Monk launches 2019 Canada Winter Games official beer For sports fans,… Continue reading

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

LOS ANGELES — Kristoff St. John, who played the struggling alcoholic and… Continue reading

Family: Remembering that one moment in time

I had this idea one time, a long time ago, when summer,… Continue reading

Opinion: Notley will decide when we go to the polls

It’s not surprising that United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is calling on… Continue reading

Gronkowski makes 2 key catches in what could be last game

ATLANTA — Rob Gronkowski rumbled down the field, got past two defenders… Continue reading

Calgary’s Jaclyn Lee ready for first LPGA Tour event as a professional

It took weeks for Jaclyn Lee to really absorb that she had… Continue reading

Review: Thank U, Next: Maroon 5’s halftime show was basic

There are a number of words you could use to describe Maroon… Continue reading

Most Read