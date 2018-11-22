Red Deer city grapples with financing two large recreational projects

Dawe and aquatic centres are both at start line, which will finish first?

Red Deer is starting on two competing recreation projects that will only cross the finish line at the same time if financial and architectural details align just right.

This week, the Dawe Centre expansion and the new 50-metre aquatic facility both got city approval to move to the design phase, attaining respective funding of $2.6 million and $7 million for planning.

But the construction timeline of both projects remains in limbo until more information can be received about funding sources and the scope of the 50-metre pool and dive tank, said city manager Craig Curtis.

He noted city council has left it to the third quarter of 2019 to determine where to slot either project in the construction timeline between 2021 and 2027.

Initially, the Dawe Centre’s arena twinning and spray water park was proposed as first off the mark. It’s less expensive at an estimated $32 million in building costs. And council heard that a $15 million federal grant had already been applied for, although there’s no word yet whether the application will be successful.

But some councillors, including Vesna Higham, argued that the community’s priority should be the aquatic centre. It’s been put off for more than two decades — to the point that Red Deer, with no competition-quality swimming pool, had to send aquatic events for the 2019 Canada Winter Games to Calgary.

An ad-hoc committee and city staff have been working to reduce the cost of the formerly $110 million project to a more manageable $70 million or so.

But Curtis said whether the aquatic centre can be done first — or even at the same time as the Dawe Centre expansion — will depend on some key factors.

First, the scope of the project must be determined. Will it be located on cheaper land, such as in the Agora Complex in Timberlands? Or on yet-to-be-serviced private land near Hazlett Lake, a much pricier option?

Curtis said there would also be a $15-million saving if the pool is combined with the dive tank — although some members of the swim community may prefer a separation.

There’s also financing to consider. Curtis believes the aquatic centre could certainly move ahead quicker if grant money or community sponsorships are found.

Although much also depends on the state of the provincial economy, and the amount of funding the municipality gets in future, he added, “There is a sense of optimism” that both projects can move ahead in a timely way.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter