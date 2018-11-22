Red Deer City Manager Craig Curtis (Advocate file photo).

Red Deer city grapples with financing two large recreational projects

Dawe and aquatic centres are both at start line, which will finish first?

Red Deer is starting on two competing recreation projects that will only cross the finish line at the same time if financial and architectural details align just right.

This week, the Dawe Centre expansion and the new 50-metre aquatic facility both got city approval to move to the design phase, attaining respective funding of $2.6 million and $7 million for planning.

But the construction timeline of both projects remains in limbo until more information can be received about funding sources and the scope of the 50-metre pool and dive tank, said city manager Craig Curtis.

He noted city council has left it to the third quarter of 2019 to determine where to slot either project in the construction timeline between 2021 and 2027.

Initially, the Dawe Centre’s arena twinning and spray water park was proposed as first off the mark. It’s less expensive at an estimated $32 million in building costs. And council heard that a $15 million federal grant had already been applied for, although there’s no word yet whether the application will be successful.

But some councillors, including Vesna Higham, argued that the community’s priority should be the aquatic centre. It’s been put off for more than two decades — to the point that Red Deer, with no competition-quality swimming pool, had to send aquatic events for the 2019 Canada Winter Games to Calgary.

An ad-hoc committee and city staff have been working to reduce the cost of the formerly $110 million project to a more manageable $70 million or so.

But Curtis said whether the aquatic centre can be done first — or even at the same time as the Dawe Centre expansion — will depend on some key factors.

First, the scope of the project must be determined. Will it be located on cheaper land, such as in the Agora Complex in Timberlands? Or on yet-to-be-serviced private land near Hazlett Lake, a much pricier option?

Curtis said there would also be a $15-million saving if the pool is combined with the dive tank — although some members of the swim community may prefer a separation.

There’s also financing to consider. Curtis believes the aquatic centre could certainly move ahead quicker if grant money or community sponsorships are found.

Although much also depends on the state of the provincial economy, and the amount of funding the municipality gets in future, he added, “There is a sense of optimism” that both projects can move ahead in a timely way.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Giving back with Red Deer’s Festival of Trees starting Wednesday

Just Posted

Red Deer city grapples with financing two large recreational projects

Dawe and aquatic centres are both at start line, which will finish first?

Recreational cannabis has arrived in Red Deer

Green Town opened on Thursday

Red Deer Airport plans apron improvements, new generator puchase with municipal funding

Red Deer city delivers half the $1-million needed, Red Deer county decision coming soon

Cannabis customers lining up early

More than a dozen in line before Green Town opens doors

Medicinal cannabis facility proposed for Sylvan Lake

Local businessman hopes to cash in on growing market for alternative medicines

Curlers’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disrespectful’ at Red Deer Curling Classic

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Name of potential Halifax CFL team a ‘horse race’ between Schooners and Storm

HALIFAX — The contest to name Halifax’s proposed CFL team appears to… Continue reading

Diana Ross to headline frigid Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK — Diana Ross might be singing “Stop! In The Name… Continue reading

19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from ‘The Nutcracker’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After more than 125 performances in “The Nutcracker” in… Continue reading

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he’s hopeful the newly struck… Continue reading

Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce

NEW YORK — Health officials in the U.S. and Canada told people… Continue reading

Oilers top Sharks 4-3 in OT in Hitchcock’s 1st game as coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers responded the… Continue reading

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse pondering options ahead of season

TORONTO — Heading into an important season, Canadian sprint star Andre De… Continue reading

‘Dancing With the Stars’ no longer hopping for ABC

NEW YORK — The dance floor is thinning over at ABC. The… Continue reading

Most Read