Red Deer city manager to speak about city’s future at Feb. 6 Chamber luncheon

Retiring Red Deer city manager Craig Curtis will discuss the city’s past, present and future Feb. 6 at a Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Curtis, a Londoner who was raised in South Africa, moved to the city to work as a planner nearly 40 years ago and helped design the Waskasoo Park system. He will speak about how far Red Deer has come since 1980, as well as his vision of what this city can become in the years ahead.

Curtis, who assumed the city manager’s position in 2007 after working for an Ontario municipality for nearly a decade, will retire in March.

Registration for the 11:30 a.m. luncheon at the Holiday Inn South is available at RedDeerChamber.com. The cost is $30 for members and $40 for non members.