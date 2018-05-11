Sean Draper, owner of cocktail lounge To The Lost in downtown Red Deer, makes The Unstoppable Doyenne, a gin-based drink. For every one sold, the lounge will donate $1 to the Women of Excellence. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Red Deer cocktail lounge making drinks for Women of Excellence

$1 will go to the Women Excellence for each Unstoppable Doyenne bought at To The Lost

To The Lost in downtown Red Deer is selling drinks to raise money for Central Alberta’s most excellent women.

The cocktail lounge is offering the gin-based based drink The Unstoppable Doyenne, with $1 of each one going to the Red Deer & District Community Foundation’s 2018 Women of Excellence.

The drink is made with an ounce and a half of Beefeater gin and a quarter-ounce of Dijon Gabriel Boudier and vanilla liqueur Galliano, with lavender syrup, lemon juice and Fee Brothers Aztec Chocolate Bitters.

Sean Draper, To The Lost owner, said he wanted the drink to have a lavender flavour and to be purple; the colour for the Women of Excellence.

“We picked flavours that go well with lavender … and that’s where we built from,” he said. “You get a lot of flavour notes that really match with the lavender, the chocolate, the vanilla and the black current.”

Doyenne is an Irish word that is used to show a high respect for a woman in her field of work.

“I thought it was very suiting,” said Draper.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
All the ingredients to make The Unstoppable Doyenne, a gin-based drink. For every one sold, downtown Red Deer cocktail lounge To The Lost will donate $1 to the Women of Excellence. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

