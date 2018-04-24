Red Deer College allows PDD students to pursue higher education

Inclusion Alberta accepts applications for non-credit students

Four students with developmental disabilities who never completed high school, are now pursuing their post-secondary dreams at Red Deer College.

They attend regular college classes in kinesiology, psychology and visual arts and other fields, through Inclusive Post-Secondary Education.

While they are considered non-credit students who audit courses because they lack the prerequisites to enroll as regular students, they do all of the tests and projects required.

Tina Smith, who co-ordinates the Inclusion Alberta initiative at RDC, said some tests must be modified to meet their comprehension levels, while others don’t have to be.

The students at most disadvantage are those who were never integrated into regular high school classes, she added, as it takes them longer to become familiar with classroom routines and expectations. But it’s a swift learning curve.

Smith said some persons with developmental disabilities who had their tests or assignments modified in their first year end up writing the same tests as regular students by the second year.

The goal of the initiative, offered for the past decade at RDC through Inclusion Alberta, is to give students with intellectual disabilities whatever supports are needed — whether scholastic or social — to help them complete their program, even if it takes them a year or two longer.

They graduate with a certificate of completion, which allows them to apply for jobs related to their field of study. Smith said this gives them more independence — as well as an income.

Past students have found employment in inclusive workplaces as assistants, researchers or social media experts.

Sharon Hamilton, associate dean with RDC’s School of Health Services, considers the initiative a “win-win” for all concerned.

Hamilton, who recently accepted a Community Inclusion Award for RDC from Inclusion Alberta for partnering in the initiative, believes it widens the world for disabled students — “It can be a life-changer” — while also bringing the “real world” into the college.

“It helps us all develop an understanding of all kinds of people of all abilities.”

According to Inclusion Alberta, this province has more Inclusive Post-Secondary Education initiatives than any jurisdiction in the world. Initiated by families and advocates in 1987, the University of Alberta was the first to offer this kind of education.

With the support of Alberta Association for Community Living and Persons with Developmental Disabilities (PDD), 18 post-secondary institutions across the province now offer inclusive education opportunities to students with developmental disabilities.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mane Event rides into Red Deer
Next story
Medicine River Wildlife Centre does not receive provincial grant for new wildlife hospital

Just Posted

Medicine River Wildlife Centre does not receive provincial grant for new wildlife hospital

The Medicine River Wildlife Centre is $440,000 short for its new wildlife… Continue reading

Lacombe’s Cow Patti theatre raises $36,000 for local charities

New season will be announced in July

Leaky Lacombe curling rink roof to be replaced

A 2015 hailstorm is believed to be the reason for the Lacombe… Continue reading

Red Deer College allows PDD students to pursue higher education

Inclusion Alberta accepts applications for non-credit students

Late start to seeding season doesn’t worry Central Alberta farmers

A late start to seeding doesn’t faze one Central Alberta farmer. Terry… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

Mane Event rides into Red Deer

A weekend for the horses comes to Red Deer, as the Westerner… Continue reading

Edmonton retiree robbed of $210K in silver bars police investigating

EDMONTON — Police are hoping that they can provide a silver lining… Continue reading

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

MPAA head says theatres will survive rise of streaming sites

LAS VEGAS — Two film industry leaders told theatre owners Tuesday that… Continue reading

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Preventing people from using vehicles as deadly weapons is a difficult task… Continue reading

These presidential presents are a little peculiar

What kind of gift do you give the leader of the free… Continue reading

A powerful memorial remembers the victims of lynching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a somber,… Continue reading

Mysterious mummy found in Iran could be father of last shah

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Construction workers in Iran may have unearthed… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month