Red Deer College alumni start masters degree work in Scotland

Trent Schmidt and Judy Stang have enrolled in a masters program in Scotland at Queen Margaret University. (Contributed photo)

An Alberta couple has become the first Canadian newlyweds to study together at a university in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Judy Stang, 25, and Trent Schmidt, 26, are now studying at Queen Margaret University in Scotland’s capital city.

The two met while there were students at Red Deer College seven years ago. Schmidt played for the RDC Kings volleyball team while he was at the college for three years.

The two received their bachelor degrees from the University of Alberta, both in kinesiology.

“We both liked the idea of living in a new country and studying abroad,” said Stang, in a release.

She said it was through a friend that she thought to apply to QMU.

“My wife and I share the passion for travelling and experiencing new cultures, and we knew that we both wanted to pursue higher education in Scotland,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt is enrolled in the university’s Masters of Science physiotherapy program and Stang is working towards her Masters of Science in Occupational Therapy.

Both students were awarded significant scholarships from the school. Stang received a scholarship worth £4,000 (about $6,700 Canadian) and Schmidt received one worth £3,000 (about $5,000 Canadian).

QMU has about 5,200 students and is located in Musselburgh, Scotland, about five kms from Edinburgh.



