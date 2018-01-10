Trent Schmidt and Judy Stang have enrolled in a masters program in Scotland at Queen Margaret University. (Contributed photo)

Red Deer College alumni start masters degree work in Scotland

An Alberta couple has become the first Canadian newlyweds to study together at a university in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Judy Stang, 25, and Trent Schmidt, 26, are now studying at Queen Margaret University in Scotland’s capital city.

The two met while there were students at Red Deer College seven years ago. Schmidt played for the RDC Kings volleyball team while he was at the college for three years.

The two received their bachelor degrees from the University of Alberta, both in kinesiology.

“We both liked the idea of living in a new country and studying abroad,” said Stang, in a release.

She said it was through a friend that she thought to apply to QMU.

“My wife and I share the passion for travelling and experiencing new cultures, and we knew that we both wanted to pursue higher education in Scotland,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt is enrolled in the university’s Masters of Science physiotherapy program and Stang is working towards her Masters of Science in Occupational Therapy.

Both students were awarded significant scholarships from the school. Stang received a scholarship worth £4,000 (about $6,700 Canadian) and Schmidt received one worth £3,000 (about $5,000 Canadian).

QMU has about 5,200 students and is located in Musselburgh, Scotland, about five kms from Edinburgh.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New fire chief excited to come to Red Deer
Next story
Fire causes $150,000 damage to Red Deer home

Just Posted

Red Deer hospital expansion not a priority for AHS

AHS releases infrastucture priorities

Red Deer councillors question the city paying “double management salaries” during training

Vesna Higham and Lawrence Lee suggest finding alternatives

Construction on $9 million Northside Community Centre to start this spring

Counc. Vesna Higham said delay is “unfortunate” but understandable

Police funding shortfall questioned by Red Deer city councillor

Buck Buchanan complains cities are bearing almost all policing costs

Klaus family members devastated by murders

Relatives still feel the pain of deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus in 2013

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month