Red Deer College Community Awards next Wednesday

Red Deer College will honour outstanding community members and alumni next week.

Three individuals and one community partner will be recognized at the college’s annual Community Awards May 16.

The awards being presented are:

G.H. Dawe Memorial Award – given to a strong College supporter and active member of the Central Alberta community

Alumni Legacy Award – given posthumously to a college alumna who made significant contributions

Distinguished Alumna Award – given to a successful RDC alumna

Community Partner Award – given to a valued RDC partner to recognize the community’s benefits

The awards are 6:45 p.m. at the Cenovus Energy Learning Common.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter