Red Deer College graduates look to future at convocation

RDC held two ceremonies for more than 1,500 students Friday at Westerner Park

Gillian Coulton, Governor General’s Academic Medal winner, and Brittany Lessard, Red Deer College Foundation Outstanding Student Award recipient, at the RDC convocation ceremony Friday at Westerner Park. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Hundreds of graduates were celebrated for their years of work at Red Deer College’s largest convocation ever.

More than 1,500 of the 1,950 eligible graduates crossed the stage to pick up their diploma at Westerner Park Friday.

The Governor General’s Academic Medal (Collegiate Bronze Level) was presented to Gillian Coulton and Brittany Lessard received the RDC Foundation Outstanding Student award for her leadership and commitment to the college.

Dr. Timothy Richards, who graduated from RDC in the 1980s, received an honorary degree at the ceremony as well.

