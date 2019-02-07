Red Deer College holds grand opening for Alternative Energy Lab

About 1,000 students will learn in and from the lab each year

Red Deer College instructor Joanne Greene and students Riley Adkins, left, and Lukas Fahrlander demo a machine in the Alternative Energy Lab during Thursday’s grand opening. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff

The ribbon has been cut on Red Deer College’s Alternative Energy Lab.

A grand opening ceremony for the $10-million project was held Thursday.

More to come.

Joel Gingrich, Red Deer College School of Trades and Technologies dean, speaks during the grand opening for Red Deer College’s Alternative Energy Lab Thursday. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff