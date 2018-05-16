Dozens were in attendance at the Red Deer College Community Awards Wednesday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer College honours alumni, community members

Three individuals and one community parter receive RDC Community Awards Tuesday

Red Deer College alumni and community members were celebrated at the college’s annual Community Awards Wednesday.

Guy Pelletier received the G.H. Dawe Memorial Award of Excellence, which is given to a strong college supporter and active member in the Central Alberta community.

Pelletier graduated from RDC in 1987 and since then has volunteered for a number of organizations, including the Red Deer Youth and Volunteer Centre and David Thompson Regional Health Foundation.

He also served on RDC’s board of governors, foundation board, Donald School of Business advisory council and helped shape the Alumni Association.

“My connection to the college goes back a long ways so I’m really thrilled to have been a part of it and happy to accept the award.

“(G.H.) Dawe had a legacy of commitment to education that is really second to none, so to be considered to have some of the same characteristics as him is an honour,” Pelletier said.

Linda Slaymaker posthumously received the Alumni Legacy Award. Slaymaker worked in the college’s financial services department for 24 years before she died in 2013 from a brain tumour.

Parker Slaymaker, Linda’s son, accepted the award on his mother’s behalf.

“Not a day goes by where we don’t think of her,” said Parker Slaymaker. “But this ceremony is about celebrating my mom, and the people who make this community what it is.”

The Distinguished Alumni Award, which is given to a successful RDC alumni, was presented to Sharilee Fossum.

Fossum graduated from RDC business administration program in 1979. She is the chief financial and administration officer for the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta in Edmonton.

“At Red Deer College I grew up,” said Fossum. “I learned so much about my strengths, my aspirations, and I also learned in class, too. I don’t think I would’ve been as successful if I went straight to a big university.”

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society took home the Community Partner Award in recognition of its collaboration with RDC to strengthen Central Alberta.

Lyn Radford, board chair of the society, said RDC’s support was instrumental in bringing the Games to Red Deer.

“If we align in this community we call home, big things can happen,” said Radford.

The Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre will be the host site for five sporting events during the Games.

 

Lyn Radford, 2019 Canada Winter Games board chair, accepts the Community Partner Award at Red Deer College’s annual Community Awards Wednesday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Photo by THE SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate Parker Slaymaker speaks on his mother Linda’s behalf at the Red Deer College’s annual Community Awards Wednesday. His mother posthumously received the Alumni Legacy Award.

Guy Pelletier received the G.H. Dawe Memorial Award at Red Deer College’s annual Community Awards Wednesday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Distinguished Alumnus Award winner Sharilee Fossum speaks at Red Deer College’s annual Community Awards Wednesday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

