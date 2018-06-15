Red Deer College on schedule to accommodate 2019 Canada Winter Games

Construction is on schedule for the RDC student dorm that will also house athletes during the 2019 Canada Winter Games. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Construction of the Red Deer College student residence is three days ahead of schedule, says RDC president Joel Ward.

That’s far better than being behind schedule, since finishing the five-storey building is still expected to take until the end of January — only a couple of weeks before the Games begin on Feb. 15, 2019.

“If we’re lucky it will be ready sooner, but we’ve made really tremendous progress,” said Ward, who noted the building’s outer walls and roof are up.

The dormitory will have 145 units. During the Games, the accommodations will be “doubled up” to house about 300 athletes.

The Gary W. Harris Canada Winter Games Centre, which will stage some of the sporting events during the Games. is already constructed. But the furnishings and fixtures must still be moved in over the next couple of months.

Ward said he expects the Centre will be completely ready by the end of the summer.



Gary W. Harris Centre at RDC. (Advocate file photo).

RDC Arts Centre (Advocate file photo).

Red Deer College (Advocate file photo).