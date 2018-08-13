Red Deer College raises rainbow pride flag

‘This is critically important to the future of humanity, the future of this community’

Red Deer College showed its pride colours Monday morning for Central Alberta Pride Week.

The college along with Students’ Association of Red Deer College, Central Alberta Pride Society and Red Deer North MLA Kim Schreiner raised a rainbow pride flag in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Red Deer College president Joel Ward said events like these are important in today’s world “where it seems divisive and less inclusive than ever before.”

He said such symbolic events show solidarity and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“This is critically important to the future of humanity, the future of this community and the future of this college so we need to continue to be strong voices and strong advocates for diversity and inclusion in our society because the alternative is completely unacceptable and fearful.”

RDC Students’ Association VP academic Esther Olivia–Dzib said the students’ association ensures everyone feels included on campus by supporting groups like Pride on Campus.

The group – Pride on Campus – had about 30 members in the 2017-2018 school year.

She said being inclusive on campus ensures everyone feels safe and no one feels isolated.

Serge Gingras, chair of the Central Alberta Pride Society, said the college raised the pride flag for the third annual year Monday.

Gingras, a former RDC faculty member, said he helped students form Pride on Campus as more and more students approached him in their search to connect with LGBTQ+ community during his tenure.



