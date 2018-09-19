Red Deer College student receives scholarship

Red Deer College student Brittney Trimming received a scholarship from the Canadian Hearing Society. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Red Deer College student Brittney Trimming is studying to become an occupational and physical therapist assistant with the help of a scholarship from the Canadian Hearing Society.

The society recently awarded scholarships of $3,000 a year for up to 4 years to 11 full-time students this year across Canada who are deaf or hard of hearing. It’s the largest number of scholarships and the most money awarded in the non-profit society’s 78 years.

Trimming, of Leduc, became deaf when she was two years old after contracting meningitis.

She said she wants to work in the field of physical therapy because she understands what it’s like to need therapy.

“When I was a kid, I did have to go through many different appointments at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital in Edmonton. Staff that works there treated me with care,” said Trimming, 19.

“I just want to treat the patients the way that I have been treated and to be able to help them to accomplish their goals.”

The recent Leduc Composite High School graduate said she chose to study at RDC because the program is “way better than any other colleges or universities in Alberta,” and allows students to work together on school assignments and readings.

Trimming also works with an RDC disability coordinator to ensure she gets the help she needs in class.

“I’m able hear fine but in noisy environments it’s hard to be able to understand what other people are saying. Without my cochlear implants, I can’t hear at all.”

Instructors wear a microphone around their neck that link up with Trimming’s cochlear implants so she can hear them.

She also uses a closed captioning system on her laptop to read what her instructor is saying and has interpreters Signing Exact English in some of her lab classes.

Trimming said classes are going well.

“Instructors that I have are very kind and care about how I’m doing in class. I’m able to get the supports that I need.”

Scholarships from Canadian Hearing Society are awarded based on community involvement, character references, and a demonstrated commitment to transform the lives of deaf and hard of hearing Canadians.

Funding is available for undergraduate and graduate students, including mature students attending accredited post-secondary institutions inside or outside of Canada.

Trimming is using her scholarship to help pay the cost of living in residence at RDC.


