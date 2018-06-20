Red Deer College team tackles lack of Indigneous inclusion in research projects

A local college research team has completed a lengthy project examining the lack of inclusion of Indigenous people in research projects.

The Walking Together: Applying OCAP (Ownership, control, access, possession) to College Research in Central Alberta, was taken on by Dr. Krista Robson, Red Deer College’s Research Ethics Board Chair; Michelle Edwards Thomson, librarian; Vickie Cardinal-Widmark, Indigenous Student Services Coordinator; and Lloyd Desjarlais, Indigenous Student Services generalist.

Funded through the social sciences and humanities research council, the project analyzed information on the research ethics board observing OCAP principles for research involving Indigenous individuals and communities.

It determined these principles have not been sufficiently amalgamated into Alberta post-secondary institutions, according to a release from the college.

“Through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, educators and post-secondary institutions play important roles in creating meaningful relationships and partnerships with Indigenous communities,” said Cardinal-Widmark. “Our project has already helped facilitate the assessment of policies and has made an impact at the college.”

Through the project, the team established the importance of developing relationships and the value of Indigenous communities to determine how research is designed and how the findings are shared.



