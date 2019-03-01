Joel Ward, Red Deer College president and CEO, previously said a new name for the institution would be brought to the board for approval. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer College to make name announcement

Public invited to Tuesday’s event

Red Deer College will share the next step in its journey to become a university with a special announcement on Tuesday regarding the college’s new name.

In March 2018, RDC was given the green light to become a degree-granting institution, and the college has engaged with the community to determine a new name.

The college has lobbied for RDC to obtain the new status for about 10 years.

The announcement, to be made at 11:30 a.m. at Red Deer College Arts Centre, is open to the public.

Provincial and city representatives, Red Deer College’s Board of Governors, and president and CEO, Joel Ward will be in attendance.


