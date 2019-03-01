Red Deer College to make name announcement

Red Deer College will share the next step in its journey to become a university with a special announcement on Tuesday regarding the college’s new name.
In March 2018, RDC was given the green light to become a degree-granting institution, and the college has engaged with the community to determine a new name.
The college has lobbied for RDC to obtain the new status for about 10 years.
The announcement, to be made at 11:30 a.m. at Red Deer College Arts Centre, is open to the public.
Provincial and city representatives, Red Deer College’s Board of Governors, and president and CEO, Joel Ward will be in attendance.