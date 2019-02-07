Joel Ward, Red Deer College president and CEO, said a new name for the institution will be brought to the board for approval later this month. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff

Red Deer College to seek board approval on new name

Red Deer College is another step closer to revealing its new name.

A new title for the institution will be brought to the board of governors for approval later this month, RDC president and CEO Joel Ward said Thursday.

“We got to keep it quiet until we can arrange for a big party, a big surprise, like we did when we announced the university (status),” he said.

Ward said he hopes to have the name revealed sometime around the 2019 Canada Winter Games, which begin Feb. 15, or shortly after. But he said the government will want to decide when to reveal the title.

“It’s their decision,” he said. “Whenever they want to do it is fine with me. We just want the new name so we can start talking about that while we transition.”


