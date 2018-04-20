Red Deer College received Inclusion Alberta’s Community Inclusion Award last Friday. The award recognizes RDC’s commitment to including students with developmental disabilities to pursue higher education. (Contributed photo)

Red Deer College wins Community Inclusion Award

Red Deer College is an inclusive institution, and it has an award to prove it.

Last Friday, RDC received Inclusion Alberta’s Community Inclusion Award for including students with developmental disabilities who are pursuing higher education.

“It’s such an honour for all of us at Red Deer College to receive this award,” said Sharon Hamilton, RDC School of Health Sciences associate dean.

RDC has partnered with Inclusion Alberta for more than 10 years to support students with developmental disabilities.

“The impact this program has on these students can literally change their lives, giving them purpose and the confidence to find employment and make a difference,” Hamilton said. “The Inclusion Alberta program has given them motivation and has helped launch them into a new future. It’s truly inspiring to hear what these students have accomplished.”

Four students with developmental disabilities are supported through the Inclusive Post-Secondary initiative each year. These students are enrolled in various programs.

Dr. Peter Fielding, School of Creative Arts associate dean, said the initiative provides an opportunity for RDC staff to learn more about including and supporting students with developmental disabilities.

“We take pride in creating a diverse and inclusive campus at Red Deer College and this initiative is another great example of how we’re achieving this,” said Fielding.

Fielding, Hamilton and Trevor Keeper, RDC kinesiology and sport studies instructor and Kings hockey head coach, accepted the award at Inclusion Alberta’s annual conference. They were also joined by one student who, through her time at RDC, obtained her first job.


