Red Deer condo owner frustrated by property crime told to take down cameras

For the fourth time this month, Christopher Neitz woke up to his vehicle being the target of a crime.

The resident of Valley View Condos, on Gaetz Avenue, woke up Friday morning to someone trying to break into his vehicle. A neighbour chased the suspect away and Neitz pursued on a bike, but lost the suspect near the hospital.

“It seems like it’s every week,” said Neitz. “It’s the third time this month for my van and the second time I’ve scared someone away. I go to bed late and do a little walk around.

“I’m past the stage of thinking clearly. I’ve seen it happen so many times and now if I see someone breaking in to my vehicle, I’m going to run towards it because I’m mad about the past times. That’s the wrong thing to do.”

He bought his condo in 2008 and has lived there since.

In the spring, he tried to help out by setting up a camera on his deck aimed at the common parking lot. He was told to take it down by the condo board and the property management company that oversees the condo.

He also set up a Facebook group for the condo to help neighbours communicate with each other about issues within the condo.

An email obtained by the Advocate from the property manager Wendy Wallis, with Sunreal Property Management, addressed to Neitz says that after Neitz distributed the notices and set up the cameras, the condo’s board became concerned.

“They are highly insulted by your comments and very concerned about the invasion of privacy you are creating with no regard to people’s rights,” reads the email. “I have been asked by the board to obtain a legal opinion. I will let you know once I have a response.”

Neitz said the threat of the legal opinion intimidated him.

A second email highlight board concerns about the camera, saying it violates other unit owners rights to use and enjoy common areas by having the camera posted, which allows him “to monitor their activities.”

