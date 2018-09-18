Red Deer convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Police still searching for suspect who robbed 7-Eleven at 40th Avenue and 38th Street

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a suspect who pulled a handgun to rob a 7-Eleven store early on Monday morning.

Police say a suspect went into the 7-Eleven at 40th Avenue and 38th Street around 3:20 a.m. He pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded cigarettes and cash.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, a carton of blue NEXT cigarettes and a carton of gold NEXT cigarettes. The staff member was not injured in the robbery.

A search of the area with help from Police Dog Services failed to locate the suspect.

He is described as a Caucasian man between 1.65 m and 1.78 m (five-foot-five to five-foot-10) tall with curly hair and a short, scruffy beard. He was wearing a blue touque, a dark grey hoodie with a blue shirt underneath, dark pants and he was carrying a large duffel bag.

If you have information about this crime, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.


