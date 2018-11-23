Turning Point wants to move to 5233 54th Ave. in Railyards. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer council to debate supervised consumption site location

Turning Point wants to relocate to Railyards

City council will debate the controversial location proposed for Red Deer’s supervised drug consumption site on Monday.

Turning Point, which provides harm-reduction services, has proposed moving its office to 5233 54th Ave., an existing building near the temporary overdose prevention site.

Close to two weeks ago, council held a public hearing that stretched on for five hours, with about 30 citizens speaking either against or in favour of the location.

At the hearing, there was little debate that help was needed for those facing opioid addictions. However, a number of speakers said the proposed Railyards location was the wrong place.

Council chambers was packed for the hearing and more than 100 residents filled an overflow room.

The public is welcome to attend Monday’s meeting to hear council debate the application to amend the Land Use Bylaw. Councillors are scheduled to vote on the application.

With the item tabled until Monday, city councillors cannot discuss the issue with each other, members of the public or the media until a decision is made.

If the application is approved and a development permit is issued, Turning Point will relocate its existing operations, which includes health programming and promotion, overdose prevention education services and community outreach, to the new site.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer’s construction season is stretched by mild November weather
Next story
Red Deer city council to consider an agreement with the province to help preserve Parsons House

Just Posted

Woman found not guilty of impaired driving causing death and injury charges

Judge said not enough evidence to prove impairment in August 2017 collision

Red Deer city council to consider an agreement with the province to help preserve Parsons House

A ‘memorandum of understanding’ could put province’s fears to rest: city manager

Red Deer council to debate supervised consumption site location

Turning Point wants to relocate to Railyards

Red Deer’s construction season is stretched by mild November weather

‘The weather is sure helping us now!’ says Games chair

Winter Games merchandise store opens in Red Deer

Located in The Great Indoors Market at Bower

Video: Red Deer Golf and Country Club to host 2019 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship

The Red Deer Golf and Country Club is set to host a… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement after decorated career

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — What was to be a swan-song season for… Continue reading

Oilers acquire defenceman Wideman from Senators for sixth-round pick in 2020

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Chris Wideman from the… Continue reading

Tennis great Billie Jean King feted for 75th birthday

NEW YORK — Billie Jean King is celebrating her 75th birthday, which… Continue reading

AGO steps up fundraising campaign with nearly $1 million needed in a week

TORONTO — The Art Gallery of Ontario is stepping up efforts to… Continue reading

UPDATE: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’

Name of potential Halifax CFL team a ‘horse race’ between Schooners and Storm

HALIFAX — The contest to name Halifax’s proposed CFL team appears to… Continue reading

Diana Ross to headline frigid Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK — Diana Ross might be singing “Stop! In The Name… Continue reading

Most Read