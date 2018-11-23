Red Deer council to debate supervised consumption site location

Turning Point wants to move to 5233 54th Ave. in Railyards. (File photo by Advocate staff)

City council will debate the controversial location proposed for Red Deer’s supervised drug consumption site on Monday.

Turning Point, which provides harm-reduction services, has proposed moving its office to 5233 54th Ave., an existing building near the temporary overdose prevention site.

Close to two weeks ago, council held a public hearing that stretched on for five hours, with about 30 citizens speaking either against or in favour of the location.

At the hearing, there was little debate that help was needed for those facing opioid addictions. However, a number of speakers said the proposed Railyards location was the wrong place.

Council chambers was packed for the hearing and more than 100 residents filled an overflow room.

The public is welcome to attend Monday’s meeting to hear council debate the application to amend the Land Use Bylaw. Councillors are scheduled to vote on the application.

With the item tabled until Monday, city councillors cannot discuss the issue with each other, members of the public or the media until a decision is made.

If the application is approved and a development permit is issued, Turning Point will relocate its existing operations, which includes health programming and promotion, overdose prevention education services and community outreach, to the new site.



