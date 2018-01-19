(Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Red Deer councillor balks at city getting stuck with more provincial funding responsibilities

Volunteer Central seeks municipal funding after being cut off by FCSS

A Red Deer city councillor vented frustration about provincial “downloading” on municipalities after a non-profit group had to seek city help because the province “cast them adrift.”

Coun. Ken Johnston said, “Shame!” on the province for failing to live up to its responsibility to non-profit groups.

He was among city councillors who questioned why Volunteer Central had to seek municipal assistance because the province cut off its grants. Johnston sees this as just the latest example of the government sticking municipalities with additional funding obligations.

The city is already paying to clean-up homeless encampments when the root causes of the problem are mental health and housing, which both fall under the provincial government’s jurisdiction, said Johnston.

He noted the province also funds the distribution of clean needles among the drug population and leaves the city to deal with the cost of picking up discarded dirty needles, when this is a health issue.

In the case of Volunteer Central, council didn’t understand why a group that musters volunteers was cut off of provincial funding just before the city needs legions of volunteers for the 2019 Canada Winter Games?

”Just what are we responsible for and what are other order of governments responsible for?” asked Johnston, rhetorically, at Friday’s city budget meeting.

In the end, most councillors accepted the city manager’s recommendation to forgive Volunteer Central’s repayment to the city of $75,000 that had previously been provided in bridge funding.

Although no additional financial support was offered to the group for 2019, Red Deer’s social planning department will work with Volunteer Central administrators to try to access different grants in future. The group might otherwise have to shut down at the end of this year.

City councillors made several private motions on Friday, including Coun. Tanya Handley asking council to fund a Terms of Reference for a policing study. She felt this was important, in light of local concern about city crime levels and since one hasn’t been done for seven years.

But council postponed making a decision, resolving to discuss the issue after a council workshop around crime and policing. Council did approve Coun. Dianne Wyntjes’s motion that a police mid-year update be provided on the work of the 10 additional officers and whether they require more help from civilian workers.

Coun. Michael Dawe asked for and received approval for an on-line edition of the 2019 city operating budget to be made available to the community.

And City Manager Craig Curtis wanted to clarify an issue, after receiving phone calls from many citizens concerned about the city paying double administrative salaries while new replacements train under outgoing managers. Curtis said this “overlap” was only for highly technical positions, and the city uses many kinds of succession planning.


