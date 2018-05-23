File photo by ADVOCATE staff In an April email, obtained through a freedom of information act request, Coun. Buck Buchanan says to council addicts have long accepted death as an outcome of their lifestyle.

Red Deer councillor says addicts have accepted death as an outcome of lifestyle

Buck Buchanan says “no one wants that to happen”

One Red Deer councillor says addicts have come to accept death, but they would still prefer to live.

In an April email, obtained through a freedom of information act request, Coun. Buck Buchanan says to council addicts have long accepted death as an outcome of their lifestyle.

“Although no one wants that to happen it is a byproduct of our lifestyle,” reads the email.

The email was in response to a news story sent to city council about a mobile supervised consumption site in Grande Prairie. Red Deer council is considering allowing a mobile supervised consumption site to operate in the city.

Buchanan draws on his own experience as an alcoholic and former police officer who worked in a heroin and cocaine unit during his career. He said people in addict circles have accepted one of three outcomes if they continue their lifestyle: being institutionalized — prison or treatment; getting sober or dying.

Stacey Carmichael, Turning Point executive director, said while Buchanan has a lot of lived experience, the three outcomes are too simple an explanation.

Speaking Wednesday, Buchanan said while it may sound harsh, “in the world of addiction, it’s the reality.”

“If you’re an addict, it’s like playing Russian roulette. Eventually you’re going to get the chamber that has the bullet in it. That’s the game you’re playing with,” he said.

Buchanan said while a possible outcome includes death, he’d prefer to have everybody get healthy.

“He has lived experience with alcohol, and I believe his intentions are not bad, maybe simplified a bit,” said Carmichael. “Everybody has a different story as how they came to use substances and because dependent on them. Everybody has a different network available to them if they choose to work towards recovery.”

Carmichael said there are a lot of differences in people’s genetics, traumas, mental health and how their addictions are dealt with.

“Everybody’s journey is a little bit different,” said Carmichael.

Over the weekend, four people in Red Deer died of an overdose, 20 more were prevented with the help of naloxone.

Red Deer council will debate second and third reading of granting a licence to a mobile supervised consumption site at its next council meeting May 28.

Council had debated a permanent supervised consumption site in 2017, deciding in December that the only approved location in the zoning bylaw would be the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lacombe receives award for contribution to recreation

Just Posted

Red Deer councillor says addicts have accepted death as an outcome of lifestyle

Buck Buchanan says “no one wants that to happen”

Red Deer’s Downtown Farmers Market to open its 10th season next Wednesday

Free cupcakes, balloons will be given out

Tending the fields like a pioneer near Spruce View

Weekend of horse-drawn plowing, seeding and more at Double Tree Village Museum

Red Deer County tweaks animal control bylaw

Some residents complained earlier version of animal bylaw was too restrictive

PHOTO: Planting a colourful garden at Red Deer City Hall Park

Think you have a lot of yard work to do? This crew… Continue reading

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

B.C.’s Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

YELLOWKNIFE — B.C. Premier John Horgan says he is fighting to both… Continue reading

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

OTTAWA — Journalists are not an investigative arm of the police, a… Continue reading

‘Knees-together’ judge can practise law again

Former judge Robin Camp allowed to practise law again: Law Society of Alberta

Lacombe receives award for contribution to recreation

City received the William Matcalfe Award for major renovations to the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

Photo: Roundabout action on 67th Street

Construction season is in full force

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

Manitoba First Nation community trapped by smoke as fire creeps closer

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of people from a Manitoba First Nation are sitting… Continue reading

Watch: Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most decorated actors in television history.… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month