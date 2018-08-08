Red Deer County declared a fire ban on Wednesday. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Red Deer County announces fire ban

Outdoor fires must be extinguished

Red Deer County declared a fire ban on Wednesday and all outdoor fires must be extinguished immediately.

The ban was implemented because of the dry conditions and hotter than average temperatures.

Regardless of whether they were set with permission or under a county permit, all outdoor fires presently burning have to be extinguished.

The ban does not apply to the following:

  • Fires contained within cooking and heating appliances fuelled by fluids, gases or charcoal briquettes.
  • Fires contained within industrial facilities for operational purposes.
  • Propane fueled fire pits.

To stay up to date with the ban, visit www.rdcounty.ca or the county’s Twitter feed or Facebook page.

Elsewhere, the wildfire danger was recently declared extreme across the Rocky Forest Area.

Derek Gagnon, provincial information officer with the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, said upgrading the wildfire danger will hopefully encourage the public to be careful.

“It’s really a way of warning people to take extra precautions because it is very dry out there and we don’t want anybody accidentally starting a wildfire,” Gagnon said.

A fire advisory is in effect with all fire permits suspended, but safe campfires are allowed.

He said a safe campfire is one that is built on hard, packed ground so fire can’t penetrate the ground, and located away from trees and overhanging branches. Safe campfires are monitored continuously with water and a shovel on hand to easily extinguish the flames.

Two fires burning in the Rocky Forest Area are both located in the south central region north of Banff. One is located along Skeleton Creek and the other is in Siffleur Wilderness Area.

Since March there have been 49 fires in the Rocky Forest Area that have burned a total of 1,222.57 hectares.


