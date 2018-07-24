Red Deer County, ATCO near deal for natural gas in Springbrook

An agreement between ATCO and Red Deer County will make it less expensive for developers to hook up to natural gas, but will increase the monthly bill residents pay.

County council gave first reading to a bylaw granting the mayor and county manager authority to execute an agreement with ATCO Gas and Pipelines Ltd. to deliver natural gas to customers within the Hamlet of Springbrook.

Included in the agreement is a franchise fee rate of 19.5 per cent, which will be added to customers bills. County administration estimates the average resident will see an increase of $103.60 to their gas bill over one year, based on the average 2016 consumption.

The fee is to cover the cost of administering gas rights-of-way.

Treena Miller, County planning manager said that is typically going to relate to finding gas lines. ATCO is responsible for natural gas line maintenance.

The franchise agreement makes the lines easier to find because the lines are all operated by one company.

She told county council it gives developers incentive to move forward with the development and growth of the community.

While there is an increase to monthly bills, county administration pointed to larger savings on new connections. Rural natural gas connections can start at $7,800 for new hookups. With the franchise agreement, ATCO pays for the connection. And because the connection is in an urban setting through the agreement, it costs $700.

“I honestly think the boundaries should have been expanded out to where the growth areas will be,” said Mayor Jim Wood. “For us to be successful, sometimes a higher utility rate can inhibit growth.”

The agreement is for Springbrook existing boundaries only. The Crossroads Gas Coop Ltd. has the rights, and intends to keep them, for four neighbouring quarter sections, two directly north of the Red Deer Regional Airport’s runway and two south of the current hamlet.

Wood supported the agreement saying the hamlet is growing and the hefty fees associated with a rural natural gas hookup will inhibit growth.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Town of Ponoka members ratify new agreement, averting strike
Next story
Industrial, commercial expansion of Springbrook could mean up to 500 new jobs

Just Posted

Red Deer County, ATCO near deal for natural gas in Springbrook

An agreement between ATCO and Red Deer County will make it less… Continue reading

Red Deer property crime numbers lowest in five years

City and RCMP release 2018 second quarter crime statistics Tuesday

UPDATED: Fishing hooks and lures a danger for aquatic birds

Injured seagull at Gull Lake could not be located

Fish with an eye on birds

Reducing the risk to aquatic birds

Industrial, commercial expansion of Springbrook could mean up to 500 new jobs

Close to 500 jobs, a community facility and shops may be added… Continue reading

Wellness ride to raise awareness and money for mental health for Central Albertans

Berry Architecture Community Wellness Ride is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Red Deer

Way beyond recycling: How some Bay Area families are trying to get to zero waste

Anne-Marie Bonneau vowed to never again buy anything made of plastic after… Continue reading

Photo: Work continues on Gaetz Avenue/Hwy 2 interchange project

Look out for signs and detours in place as construction continues near… Continue reading

International Olympic Committee executive says Calgary checks many 2026 boxes

CALGARY — An International Olympic Committee executive says hosting the 2026 Winter… Continue reading

Ottawa looking at stricter handgun controls to stem violence, Goodale says

OTTAWA — The federal government is prepared to consider tightening handgun laws,… Continue reading

Woman in fatal Texas teen love triangle loses court appeal

HOUSTON — A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal from a… Continue reading

U.S. appeals court rules 2nd Amendment allows open carry of guns

LOS ANGELES — A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Second… Continue reading

‘Little backpacks:’ GPS used to track nighthawks from northern Alberta to Brazil

EDMONTON — The whoosh of nighthawk wings is a familiar sound in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month