Red Deer County backs Canadian Finals Rodeo

Council approved $50,000 for the event’s inaugural event in Red Deer

Canadian Finals Rodeo has picked up another sponsor.

Red Deer County council agreed to a one-year $50,000 sponsorship for the rodeo, which runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 at Westerner Park.

Rodeo organizers had originally asked the county for $150,000 over three years, but council deferred the request to get more information on the benefits and to find out what the City of Red Deer was doing.

Red Deer city council voted on Monday night to make a $50,000 donation to the CFR’s opening ceremonies. The city’s donation hinged on Red Deer County making a similar donation.

Rodeo organizers project the marquee event will inject $25 million into the local economy.

Mayor Jim Wood said the event will be good for the area.

“I think it’s very important that we see the CFR be successful, especially in their very first year.

“I can’t believe Edmonton let it go,” he said, adding he believes it will be a great economic driver.

“Rodeo is definitely rural Alberta and I believe that our support will actually send a message to others that it’s an important event to support.”

Wood expects the event will benefit both city and county and the smaller communities in the area.

“I believe they will also see their hotels fill up and see their gas stations busy.”

Council’s support for the sponsorship was not unanimous.

Coun. Philip Massier was strongly opposed to help paying for someone else’s “party” when there are roads to be gravelled, and culverts and bridges to be replaced.

Massier expressed skepticism that the county would see the economic spinoffs projected. The county should not be spending money on parties when so many rural residents are still feeling the effects of the downturn, he said.

All other councillors supported the sponsorship.

“I see huge economic spinoff from this,” said Coun. Jean Bota.

Coun. Richard Lorenz said the first year was important. “I hope the CFR kicks off good and is here for years to come.”



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter