Red Deer County backs Canadian Finals Rodeo

Council approved $50,000 for the event’s inaugural event in Red Deer

Canadian Finals Rodeo has picked up another sponsor.

Red Deer County council agreed to a one-year $50,000 sponsorship for the rodeo, which runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 at Westerner Park.

Rodeo organizers had originally asked the county for $150,000 over three years, but council deferred the request to get more information on the benefits and to find out what the City of Red Deer was doing.

Red Deer city council voted on Monday night to make a $50,000 donation to the CFR’s opening ceremonies. The city’s donation hinged on Red Deer County making a similar donation.

Rodeo organizers project the marquee event will inject $25 million into the local economy.

Mayor Jim Wood said the event will be good for the area.

“I think it’s very important that we see the CFR be successful, especially in their very first year.

“I can’t believe Edmonton let it go,” he said, adding he believes it will be a great economic driver.

“Rodeo is definitely rural Alberta and I believe that our support will actually send a message to others that it’s an important event to support.”

Wood expects the event will benefit both city and county and the smaller communities in the area.

“I believe they will also see their hotels fill up and see their gas stations busy.”

Council’s support for the sponsorship was not unanimous.

Coun. Philip Massier was strongly opposed to help paying for someone else’s “party” when there are roads to be gravelled, and culverts and bridges to be replaced.

Massier expressed skepticism that the county would see the economic spinoffs projected. The county should not be spending money on parties when so many rural residents are still feeling the effects of the downturn, he said.

All other councillors supported the sponsorship.

“I see huge economic spinoff from this,” said Coun. Jean Bota.

Coun. Richard Lorenz said the first year was important. “I hope the CFR kicks off good and is here for years to come.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Next story
Plan for Red Deer’s growth to the northeast approved by city council.

Just Posted

Red Deer convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Police still searching for suspect who robbed 7-Eleven at 40th Avenue and 38th Street

Plan for Red Deer’s growth to the northeast approved by city council.

Coun. Dawe cast the only dissenting vote

2019 Winter Games seeks artisan vendors

A winter market will be set up on the 2019 Canada Winter Games festival grounds

Kick It To The Curb back next month

Great way to get rid of unwanted stuff

City of Red Deer invests $50,000 in CFR opening ceremony

Several councillors warn it’s a one-time deal

UPDATED: Stretching for a good cause at Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer

Funds raised go to Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

Halifax researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada for first time

HALIFAX — For the first time in Atlantic Canadian waters, scientists have… Continue reading

Liberal riding association president blindsided by MP’s defection

OTTAWA — The president of an Ontario Liberal riding association says he… Continue reading

Pope gives bishops more decision-making options

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis decreed on Tuesday that ordinary Catholics should… Continue reading

Hurricane rating system fails to account for deadly rain

TRENTON, N.C. — When meteorologists downgraded Hurricane Florence from a powerful Category… Continue reading

Glad company: Trailer for Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

LOS ANGELES — A beloved nanny is preparing to take to the… Continue reading

Jeremy Dutcher wins Polaris prize for ‘Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa’

TORONTO — Jeremy Dutcher has won the 2018 Polaris Music Prize for… Continue reading

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales rose 0.9 per cent in July

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales increased 0.9 per cent in… Continue reading

China raises tariffs on $60B of US goods in technology fight

BEIJING — China on Tuesday announced a tariff hike on $60 billion… Continue reading

Most Read