A new playground coming to Liberty Landing in Red Deer County’s Gasoline Alley will have a rubber surface similar to the Rotary Park playground in Red Deer. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

Red Deer County contributes cash to build fancier playground

County council approved spending $27,500 to upgrade a new playground with a rubber surface

Children cavorting in one of Red Deer County’s newest neighbourhood playgrounds might have a little bounce in their step.

Last year, the county approved the 86-lot Liberty Landing subdivision in Gasoline Alley. One of the requirements for developers is to build a playground for the families that will make the area their home.

Typically, the playgrounds are built with a mulch surface to take some of the “ouch” out of any falls by the little ones.

The developer proposed taking the playground up a notch by installing a rubber surface.

It was estimated that mulch will cost about $12,500 and a rubber surface $40,000. The county was asked if it was willing to cover the difference, $27,500.

County senior development officer Denise Bedford said the rubber surface will save the county the annual maintenance costs of raking mulch back into the playground and taking care of weeds, which must be controlled without the use of chemicals.

A similar rubber-surfaced playground was installed by the county in Springbrook in 2016 and has proven successful.

“Liberty Landing is considered a priority residential growth area within Gasoline Alley West,” Bedford told council.

When fully built out, the area is expected to be home to several thousands residents.

Coun. Jean Bota was in favour of the extra investment.

“The pluses outweigh the minuses,” she said.

Coun. Philip Massier noted the money will come out of a reserve fund built up by levies paid by developers.

Questions were raised about the cost of converting the county’s other playgrounds to rubber surfaces.

County current planning manager Treena Miller said the rubber surface was considered in both playgrounds because of the amount of use they will get.

“If you go to that Springbrook park it is packed with kids.”

The county is working on developing a set of standards for all of its parks and playgrounds.

“Right now, we don’t have any park standards.”


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A closer look at 10 arrested Saudi women’s rights activists
Next story
Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Just Posted

Redevelopment of downtown Red Deer wading pool on hold until 2022

Most other city water features already open

Another suspect in Rimbey home invasion arrested

Blackfalds suspect to appear in court in June

Red Deer County contributes cash to build fancier playground

County council approved spending $27,500 to upgrade a new playground with a rubber surface

Four overdose deaths over the weekend in Red Deer

Turning Point petitioning for supervised consumption site

Singh says No to Trans Mountain, maybe to running in B.C. byelection

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he now opposes expanding the… Continue reading

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Manitoba First Nation community trapped by smoke as fire creeps closer

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of people from a Manitoba First Nation are sitting… Continue reading

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a roundtable discussion on Long… Continue reading

Watch: Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most decorated actors in television history.… Continue reading

NFL awards Super Bowl to Arizona (2023), New Orleans (2024)

ATLANTA — The NFL has awarded future Super Bowls to Arizona and… Continue reading

Pipeline decision too close to chastise B.C. at western premiers meeting: Notley

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says while other western premiers meeting… Continue reading

Tim Hortons falls to 67th in reputation rankings by Reputation Institute

TORONTO — Tim Hortons has seen its ranking take a hit in… Continue reading

Siri winning battle of the virtual assistants in Canada: poll

TORONTO — In the heated battle between Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month