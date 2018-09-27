Red Deer Advocate file photo

Red Deer County creates firefighter recruitment video

YouTube video released this week as part of recruitment drive

Red Deer County has released a new video on YouTube as part of their ongoing volunteer firefighter recruitment drive.

The video showcases the many skills that firefighters can bring from their regular jobs that transfer to the world of firefighting.

From hands-on skills such as mechanical know how, to organizational skills such as project management and leadership, volunteer firefighters can apply their strengths to a variety of situations.

The volunteer recruitment drive began in mid-September, with the goal of increasing the capacity of the five stations located throughout the County.

commented, “The recruitment video shows just how valuable it is that our members have diverse backgrounds, says Dave Brand, director of community and protective services.

“When the call comes, everyone on our team brings a unique perspective based on their skills, hobbies and career experience.”

To apply, go to www.rdcounty.ca . The application drive wraps up on Oct. 12.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
100+ Women Who Care Red Deer is going strong
Next story
Hospital shortages, addictions questions raised by Red Deer Councillors at AUMA conference

Just Posted

Hospital shortages, addictions questions raised by Red Deer Councillors at AUMA conference

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman was in the hot seat

Red Deer RCMP make several break and enter arrests

Catching suspects by focusing on crime hot spots

Red Deer County creates firefighter recruitment video

YouTube video released this week as part of recruitment drive

Lacombe Composite High School picked as one of Canada’s greenest

High school recognized by Canada Green Building Council

100+ Women Who Care Red Deer is going strong

Next meeting is Nov. 19

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

Notley says will make duelling speech to counter anti-pipeliner Tzeporah Berman

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will go up against… Continue reading

Notley’s NDP dropping the ball on fighting anti-pipeline bills, says UCP’s Kenney

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is rejecting accusations she dropped the… Continue reading

Tory leader calls on Premier Brian Gallant to resign or recall legislature

FREDERICTON — The political intrigue in New Brunswick reached a new high… Continue reading

Scheer defends MPs’ use of graphic details from Stafford case during debates

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is… Continue reading

Oilsands producer Cenovus shares get a lift from crude rail deals

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. shares increased nearly seven per cent after… Continue reading

Lack of CETA awareness hindering opportunities for Canadian business: EU trade czar

MONTREAL — In a warehouse on the outskirts of town, European trade… Continue reading

At UN, Trump tees off on NAFTA, knocks Freeland, threatens tariffs

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — U.S. President Donald Trump let Canada know how… Continue reading

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

OTTAWA — The federal fisheries minister said Tuesday it will be more… Continue reading

Most Read