Red Deer County creates firefighter recruitment video

Red Deer County has released a new video on YouTube as part of their ongoing volunteer firefighter recruitment drive.

The video showcases the many skills that firefighters can bring from their regular jobs that transfer to the world of firefighting.

From hands-on skills such as mechanical know how, to organizational skills such as project management and leadership, volunteer firefighters can apply their strengths to a variety of situations.

The volunteer recruitment drive began in mid-September, with the goal of increasing the capacity of the five stations located throughout the County.

commented, “The recruitment video shows just how valuable it is that our members have diverse backgrounds, says Dave Brand, director of community and protective services.

“When the call comes, everyone on our team brings a unique perspective based on their skills, hobbies and career experience.”

To apply, go to www.rdcounty.ca . The application drive wraps up on Oct. 12.



