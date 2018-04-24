Red Deer County eyeing tax increases

Red Deer County has not increased tax rates since 2015

Red Deer County plans to increase in some categories to bankroll future infrastructure and pay for more community services.

Tax rates for non-residential properties (mostly industrial and commercial) and the levy used to collect money for community services will go up. Residential and farmland tax rates remain the same.

The increases amount to a $20 per $100,000 of assessed value of residential properties and $120 per $100,000 of non-residential properties.

“Since 2015 we’ve tried to hold the line on taxes recognizing that our business community was going through a recession, ” said Mayor Jim Wood. “We wanted to make sure we kept businesses thriving as much as possible through that time.

“Now, we’ve come to the realization we can only hold the taxes so long,” he said.

“We definitely had to make a chance to our taxes this year, understanding they will be significant.”

Adding to the fiscal challenges facing the county is a drop in the amount of linear taxes it collects from oil and gas properties.

“Our linear assessments have been definitely depleting. Not only that, we’ve had a hard time collecting those taxes,” said Wood.

Council gave first reading to the tax bylaw on Tuesday. It comes back to council May 8 for second and third reading.

More to come…


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
