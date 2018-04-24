Red Deer County facing worst flooding in years

Motorists warned to stay off water-covered roads and obey barricades

Dozens of Red Deer County roads have been hit by the worst flooding in years.

An estimated 20 to 30 roads have been temporarily blocked off in all areas of the county as overland flooding fed by snowmelt-swollen Medicine and Little Red Deer Rivers.

County crews have been working around the clock responding to flooding reports and ensuring county residents are safe, said Dave Brand, county community and protective services director.

The county remains in close contact with the province’s river forecast centre, which is providing hourly updates on river levels, Brand said late Tuesday morning.

Residents have been asked to phone the county at 403-350-2150 to report flooding. Motorists should not drive around or move barricades or attempt to drive through what may appear to be only a few centimetres of water.

Red Deer County is posting updates through its Twitter account @RedDeerCounty

Mayor Jim Wood said overland flooding is not unusual but the amount of flooding this year is “abnormal.”

Flooding has receded at Silver Lagoon subdivision and Red Lodge Estates, which are located several kilometres south of Gleniffer Lake on the Little Red Deer River. A boil water advisory remained in effect as of early Tuesday afternoon.

More to come…



