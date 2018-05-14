Red Deer County gives airport $400,000

Money will be used for maintenance work and software upgrades at airport

  • May. 14, 2018 9:40 a.m.
  • News

Red Deer Airport is getting another $400,000 from Red Deer County.

The funding is aimed at maintaining existing infrastructure, as well as new software to ensure that runway conditions are safe.

Airport chief executive officer Graham Ingham welcomed the new funding.

“In recent years, important maintenance was deferred in order to focus on other initiatives, such as the runway expansion and Montair Aviation.

“Although the existing level of service has not been affected, we are at a point whereby we need to dedicate more time and resources to ensure we run a safe and efficient airport.”

County chief administrative officer Curtis Herzberg said, “Red Deer County takes great pride in being a key partner for the Red Deer Airport.

“Overall aircraft movements continue to rise dramatically, and we look forward to ever greater connections between the people and goods of this region and the rest of the world.”

The funding will come in the form of a one-time payment, and will not impact tax rates.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fox to add Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ to fall lineup

Just Posted

Deadly Gaza protests cloud US Embassy opening in Jerusalem

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Israeli fire killed at least 37 Palestinians during… Continue reading

Unseasonable heat melts heavy snowpacks in B.C., making more floods likely

GRAND FORKS, B.C. — Residents several southern B.C. communities had a modest… Continue reading

Armenia’s new PM meets with Russia’s Putin for the 1st time

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Armenia’s new prime… Continue reading

Politicians from rival parties urge Britain to soften Brexit

LONDON — Former British Foreign Secretary David Miliband has joined with politicians… Continue reading

Powerful storms kill at least 43 across northern India

LUCKNOW, India — Powerful winds and rainstorms swept across a crowded swath… Continue reading

WATCH: Farming and urban living come together in Red Deer

You don’t have to live on a farm to grow your own… Continue reading

World Health Organization takes aim at trans fats

NEW YORK — The World Health Organization has released a plan to… Continue reading

Her way: 3 new lifestyle books coming from Martha Stewart

NEW YORK — Martha Stewart’s next three lifestyle books will be showcases… Continue reading

Fox to add Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ to fall lineup

NEW YORK — Fox is bringing “Last Man Standing” to its fall… Continue reading

French trains widely disrupted as rolling strikes resume

PARIS — French train traffic is widely disrupted as rail workers prepare… Continue reading

Facebook suspends about 200 apps that may have misused data

NEW YORK — Facebook is suspending about 200 apps that it believes… Continue reading

Aurora Cannabis to buy rival MedReleaf in $3.2 billion all-stock friendly deal

TORONTO — Aurora Cannabis Inc. has inked a friendly deal to acquire… Continue reading

Drake announces 41-date tour with Migos

LOS ANGELES — Drake is going on tour. The 31-year-old announced the… Continue reading

With book and TV deals, Farrow on run of a lifetime

NEW YORK — Perhaps the least surprising aspect of The New Yorker… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month