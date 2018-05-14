Red Deer County gives airport $400,000

Money will be used for maintenance work and software upgrades at airport

Red Deer Airport is getting another $400,000 from Red Deer County.

The funding is aimed at maintaining existing infrastructure, as well as new software to ensure that runway conditions are safe.

Airport chief executive officer Graham Ingham welcomed the new funding.

“In recent years, important maintenance was deferred in order to focus on other initiatives, such as the runway expansion and Montair Aviation.

“Although the existing level of service has not been affected, we are at a point whereby we need to dedicate more time and resources to ensure we run a safe and efficient airport.”

County chief administrative officer Curtis Herzberg said, “Red Deer County takes great pride in being a key partner for the Red Deer Airport.

“Overall aircraft movements continue to rise dramatically, and we look forward to ever greater connections between the people and goods of this region and the rest of the world.”

The funding will come in the form of a one-time payment, and will not impact tax rates.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter