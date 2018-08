Red Deer County lifted its fire ban at 3 p.m. on Monday because of the recent rain.

Fire permits are still required for all open fires in Red Deer County.

Camp fires are allowed without permit, but must be contained within an acceptable fire pit.

Red Deer County Fire Services will continue to monitor the weather. Should the hot and dry conditions return, another fire ban may be put in place.

To stay up to date with Red Deer County, visit www.rdcounty.ca or go to our Twitter and Facebook pages.



