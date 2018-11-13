Red Deer County looks for public input on capital and operational budget

The budget offers slight increase in service, no anticipated increase in tax rates

Red Deer County is looking for input on its multi-year budget.

The county tabled its 2019-2021 operating expenditures and 2019-2023 capital projects budget Tuesday.

The budget provides “slight increases” in service levels, with no anticipated increase in tax rates, the county said in a statement.

“I am happy to say this budget is a reflection of the economy improving in our region. We will continue to pursue an aggressive capital construction program, and put the needs of our ratepayers first,” Mayor Jim Wood said.

Corporate services director Heather Surkan said administration has worked hard to create a budget that reflects council’s strategic direction, while not burdening taxpayers with undue increases.

Capital spending in 2019 will experience a significant decrease, dropping from last year’s $42.5 million to $24.5 million.

The county says this marks a return to more typical levels of spending. The increase last year was primarily due to large scale bridge repairs and road construction projects.

Administration expects to continue the trend of high levels of paving, bridge work and construction projects, while not passing detrimental tax increases on to the public.

The public has three weeks to comment on the information contained in the budget. The draft report can be found at www.rdcounty.ca. The budget will go before council on Dec. 4 for approval.



