Red Deer County man accused of child sex crimes in court

Alleged offences involved three children under 10

A Red Deer County man accused of sex crimes against three children under 10 is seeking to resolve his case.

The 43-year-old man made a brief appearance in Red Deer provincial court on Thursday by a video link with the Red Deer Remand Centre. He is facing nine charges, including three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

The man’s identity cannot be released under a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identities of the children.

Duty counsel Murray Shack said the man has been in custody for a month and has twice been turned down for legal aid.

“He’s expressed an interest in dealing with some of these charges,” Shack told Judge Jim Hunter.

Innisfail RCMP said they launched an investigation on Sept. 6 following a complaint from a young girl.

Red Deer RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit, the Alberta Child Advocacy Centre and Alberta Children’s Services were involved in the investigation.

Charges were laid in connection with alleged offences committed against three children who were under the care of the accused from 2012 to 2016.

Police said the children’s safety and well-being are being supported by caregivers and resources available through the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

The man remains in custody and is next due in court on Oct. 18.


