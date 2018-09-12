Red Deer County man accused of sexual interference against children

First court appearance is Oct. 5 in Red Deer

Innisfail RCMP have charged a Red Deer County man in connection with alleged sexual exploitation of three children. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A 43-year-old Red Deer County man was charged for alleged sexual interference against three children under the age of 10.

Innisfail RCMP said the children were under the care of the man from 2012 and 2018 and the investigation was launched following a complaint by a female youth.

There is no indication that there is any risk to the general public. The name of the accused is not being released to protect the identities of the children.

The children’s safety and well-being are being supported by caregivers and resources available through the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

Red Deer City RCMP Serious Crimes Unit assisted in the investigation.

The man was arrested on Sept. 6 and was charged with ten criminal code charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation of a young person and invitation to sexual touching.

The male has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 4.



