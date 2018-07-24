Red Deer County may soon gain a new hamlet: Gasoline Alley West

Gasoline Alley West could soon become a hamlet within Red Deer County.

County council gave first reading to a bylaw amendment that would convert the major development on the west side of the QEII.

The very specific amendment to the county’s municipal development plan allows for the county to only approve the new hamlet in the Gasoline Alley West residential and commercial area.

The move was made in response to talks with natural gas distributors about the potential for franchise agreements for Springbrook and Gasoline Alley West and natural gas companies. By becoming a hamlet, the fees for natural gas connections through a franchise agreement significantly decrease for developers.

A rural natural gas connection is more costly, according to the administration report.

Council approved first reading at their Tuesday meeting. A public hearing date has been scheduled for Aug. 21.



