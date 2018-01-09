OutCast Paintball Society facility 20 km east of Red Deer. (Photo from Facebook)

Red Deer County paintball facility approved

County municipal planning commission approves facility east of Red Deer for another five years

A once-contentious Red Deer County paintball facility has been approved for another five years.

The county’s municipal planning commission unanimously supported OutCast Paintball Society’s development permit renewal application on Tuesday.

The facility is located on 15 acres about 20 km east of Red Deer. It includes a wooded playing area, two playing fields, pro shop, change rooms, portable washrooms and parking.

First proposed in 2010, the paintball facility was turned down by the county’s municipal planning commission after neighbours came forward with concerns with traffic, noise and impact on property values.

Paintball facility owner Jordan Pagasz appealed and the facility was given a two-year temporary permit, which was renewed again for five years in 2012.

County planning staff said no complaints have been filed with the county in its seven years of operation. Two letters of concern and one letter of support were received for the latest renewal application.

Concerns included noise and the facility’s proposal to have the option of extending its hours of operation. The facility was open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Sundays and statutory holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The planning commission approved allowing the facility to operate Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

County planners also added a condition that none of the facility be located within 45 metres (150 feet) of Hwy 595.

Pagasz told council that a 60-metre (200 foot) setback is already in place between the facility and its property line.

“Nothing is located within that setback so this (condition) has no bearing on our operations,” he said.

Coun. Christine Moore voiced her support for the facility.

“This business seems to have operated without any concerns for the last seven years.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Red Deer County paintball facility approved

