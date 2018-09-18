Red Deer County received another budget award from the Government Finance Officers Association. (Photo contributed)

Red Deer County receives third budget award

Award from the Government Finance Officers Association

For the third consecutive year Red Deer County has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

This most recent award was for the 2018-2020 budget document.

“We are extremely proud of the team effort that went into winning this award. Once again, Red Deer County has shown a true commitment to responsible and transparent budgeting,” said Heather Surkan, the county’s corporate services director.

“This award is a vote of confidence in the processes Red Deer County has in place to ensure that ratepayers are getting a clear view of county finances.”

Based in Chicago, the Government Finance Officers Association is the chief body for over 18,000 elected local, state, and provincial-level government finance officials.

To receive the award, budgets must undergo a series of reviews by practicing experts in the field of government finance.

The 2018-2020 budget document can be found at www.rdcounty.ca either by searching “budget” or using the drop down menus on the home page.


