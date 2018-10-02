Location of proposed hydrovac waste disposal facility outlined in yellow.

Red Deer County rejects hydrovac waste disposal facility

Municipal planning commission voted 4-3 against disposal site proposal

A contentious private waste disposal facility was narrowly turned down by Red Deer County’s municipal planning commission on Tuesday.

Brandon Hollman proposed building an Alberta Environment-approved non-hazardous waste site about four km west of Hwy 2 off the Burnt Lake Trail. The facility would be used for slurry, a mixture of water and dirt sucked up by hydrovac excavation equipment.

The slurry would be collected in a concrete pit designed so slurry cannot leach into surrounding soil or the water table.

Once tested to ensure no contamination, the slurry would be spread on the land on the 153-acre site. If tests turned up contamination it would be removed and taken to a suitable disposal site and the cost billed to the company responsible.

Hollman told the planning commission the dried slurry is safe and can be used as clean fill. His application says five trucks making return trips would visit the site daily.

Some neighbours were not happy with the proposal.

George Gehrke, whose property is about a kilometre from the proposed waste disposal, the agriculture-zoned area is not the place for this kind of facility.

“This belongs in a full-blown industrial park,” said Gehrke, who said increased truck traffic was a significant concern.

Other residents expressed concern that the disposal facility could leak into nearby Cygnet Creek.

Coun. Richard Lorenz ,who was among four councillors to vote against the application in a 4-3 split, agreed that the site was not appropriate.

“I do think this is more of an industrial-type application,” said Lorenz. “There is a better place for this.”

Coun. Jean Bota agreed that an industrial area would be a better fit for the business long term.

“I could see this (facility) growing as time goes on.”

Mayor Jim Wood supported the proposed business, which fulfills a need in Central Alberta for a safe disposal site for hydrovac operators. There are about 300 operating in Central Alberta.

“I think there’s definitely a need from what I’ve been hearing,” said Wood.

The proposed use is not that different than other sorts of businesses that have been approved for agriculture areas. Planners recommended approval of the application subject to a lengthy list of conditions.

“This is a tough one,” said Coun. Christine Moore, who voted in favour along with Coun. Philip Massier. “I’m trusting our staff recommendation.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer resident helps police restrain alleged vehicle thief

Just Posted

Back from the brink: Tokyo Police Club survives to play another show in Red Deer

Ontario band performs Oct. 23 at Bo’s

More than $200,000 worth of stolen property recovered in Central Alberta

Innisfail RCMP helped lead the investigation

Red Deer resident helps police restrain alleged vehicle thief

A Red Deer man faces 16 criminal charges after fleeing police in… Continue reading

Vandals strike in Red Deer’s Glendale

RCMP appealing to public for information on vandals who hit community centre under construction

Museums offer yoga, meditation programs along with art

A little mindfulness is part of the collection at many American art… Continue reading

UPDATED: Overdose Prevention Site opens its doors Red Deer

To operate seven days a week

Hands off: Canada to sign international moratorium on High Arctic fishing

Canada is to join more than a dozen countries Wednesday in signing… Continue reading

Trudeau affirms China trade aspirations after USMCA’s ‘non-market’ requirement

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is committed to pursuing… Continue reading

Snow kidding: Calgarians slog through streets after heavy, wet snowfall

CALGARY — The morning commute proved difficult in Calgary after a dump… Continue reading

Sheepdogs drummer Sam Corbett says he has cancer and not touring with band

SASKATOON — Sheepdogs drummer Sam Corbett says he’s been diagnosed with cancer.… Continue reading

LNG Canada project in British Columbia given final approval by shareholders

VANCOUVER — Investors have given final approval for a massive liquefied national… Continue reading

Zero Waste households winnow their trash down to almost nil

Less may be more, but zero is the best of all —… Continue reading

With new coach and tweaked roster, retooled Flames have sights set on playoffs

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames enter the 2018-19 season different and deeper,… Continue reading

Euro Tour to help fan who has lost vision from ball strike

PARIS — Ryder Cup organizers say they will support “for as long… Continue reading

Most Read