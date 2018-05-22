Red Deer County rejects Pine Lake housing project expansion

Developers had hoped to boost number of units at Aspen Shores Estates to 87 from 44.

More than 30 people turned out to a public hearing at Red Deer County Centre on Tuesday for a proposal to increase the number of units at a Pine Lake housing project to 87 from 44. County council voted against the application. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

A developer’s controversial bid to nearly double the size of a Pine Lake housing project was rejected by Red Deer County council.

At a Tuesday public hearing, nearly 20 Pine Lake-area residents spoke out against the application by developers to boost the numbers of units to 87 from 44 in its Aspen Shores Estates project on 45 acres at the southwest corner of the lake.

Many of those who spoke against the project said the lake is already overcrowded with boats and water quality is declining.

The crowd applauded when council voted unanimously to turn down the application to add more units.

“It’s nice to hear they were listening to us,” said Don Nielsen, after the meeting.

Nielsen, who lives across the lake from Aspen Shores, pointed out to council earlier that Alberta Environment and Parks has already stated the lake is threatened by the amount of existing activity.

Long-time lake resident Ruby Olmstead said she has seen water quality at the lake steadily decline over the last 80 years.

It would be a “grave mistake” for council to approve more homes at Aspen Shores Estates, she told council.

The Calgary developers said they wanted the extra units to make the project more financially feasible and to help cover the costs of infrastructure such as roads and sewage treatment. Adding more units will also allow for more housing choices, they said.

“We understand your fears and we understand your concerns,” said one of the developers, Lloyd Brown. However, it takes money to put in the best sewage treatment, he told council.

In voting against the proposals, several councillors said they wanted to see the project as first approved go ahead before considering adding units.

“I would like to see what happens with the 44 first before we start moving to 87,” said Coun. Jean Bota.

Coun. Philip Massier, whose division includes Pine Lake, said he has previously voted against large developments on the lake but was in favour of the 44-unit project, which was approved in 2016.

“What bothers me with the growth (around the lake) is the infrastructure,” said Massier. “I’m sorry, it’s not there at Pine Lake.”

Local roadways are not designed to handle the amount of traffic large developments will bring. Upgrading those roads will cost the county millions, he said.

Coun. Christine Moore noted the developers had suggested limiting the number of motorized boats on the lake, but she wondered how that could be done practically.

“I look forward to seeing how the original 44 houses look and then maybe we can build on that.”



