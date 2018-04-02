Red Deer County signs recreation deals

Agreements with Sylvan Lake, Delburne and Elnora recognize county residents use of facilities

Red Deer County provides funding to help run facilities such as Sylvan Lake’s NexSource Centre. File photo by Red Deer Advocate

Several municipalities have been given big boosts to recreation grants from Red Deer County.

Council recently approved new five-year recreation agreements with Sylvan Lake, Elnora, and Delburne.

The pacts continue an initiative that began a number of years ago and recognize the recreation and culture services that municipalities provide to residents of the county, which has few recreation facilities.

“We’re relying mostly on our urban counterparts to, in fact, provide a recreational facility,” said Mayor Jim Wood.

“What we’re trying to do is provide the appropriate amount of funds that would be fair to have someone provide that service for us.”

It likely would not make financial sense for the county to build its own facilities, he said.

In return for county financial contributions, rural residents are not charged higher rates for admission and program fees.

“I think we’re taking advantage of the partnerships and the relationships between our municipalities.”

Wood said county staff came up with contribution numbers after reviewing usage rates by county residents and comparisons with other municipalities around the province.

Sylvan Lake will see a significant increase in the annual grant it receives from the county to operate and maintain facilities, such as the NexSource Centre, skateboard park, and athletic fields among others.

The county grant will more than double this year and for 2019 and 2020 to $281,610 from $109,325 last year. In 2021 and 2022, the grant increases to $307,230.

Sylvan Lake’s agreement will see the municipality get a base grant of $75,000 and per-capita funding of $30 through the first three years, increasing to $40 for the last two years.

Per-capita funding was worked out based on the estimated 2,562 county residents living within Sylvan Lake’s catchment area.

Similar agreements and funding increases have been worked out with Delburne and Elnora.

The amount Delburne receives to run its facilities will increase to $58,750 this year and the next two years, up from $36,625 last year. In 2021 and 2022, the grant increases to $71,750.

Since the county owns the arena, which is operated by the Delburne Agricultural Society, operating costs are covered separately through a $50,000 grant.

As well, Delburne receives a base grant of $2,500 and $30 per capita funding 2018 through 2020, increasing to $40 for 2021 and 2022.

Elnora’s deal is similar. The operating grant almost doubles through years one to three to $27,210, increasing to $31,780 for years four and five. In 2017, Elnora received $14,050.

A base grant of $2,500 plus the same per-capita funding arrangements as Sylvan Lake and Delburne were also approved.

Requests by any of the municipalities for county funding help on capital projects will be considered by council on a case-by-case basis.



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter