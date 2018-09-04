File photo from THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Red Deer County wants more information on rodeo sponsorship request

Red Deer County has put a $150,000 funding request by Canadian Finals Rodeo on hold to get more information.

Council expressed its support for the marquee rodeo event but felt more information was needed before cutting a $150,000 cheque as part of a three-year sponsorship deal.

Sandra Badry, county economic development officer, said as an official sponsor the county would get an opportunity to be part of events celebrating the rodeo’s 45th anniversary during the Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 event at Westerner Park.

The money would also go to promotions, behind-the-chutes tours and cabarets as well as other local events. The county would be recognized on signs at the event and will get use of the CFR logos as well.

Mayor Jim Wood said he’s fully behind the rodeo, which he believes will be an important event for the region, but is unclear where the county’s cash would be spent.

“I can’t support something when I don’t know where our money is going to go,” said Wood.

The mayor also wanted to know what the City of Red Deer’s contribution will be.

Coun. Connie Huelsman felt the same way, saying while she fully supported the event she wanted to see what the city’s plans were for sponsorship.

Coun. Christine Moore said there have been some “mixed messages” about where the county’s funding will go and she agreed a decision should await more information.

The county wants to see the CFR put on the best event it can, said Coun. Richard Lorenz. However, he wanted clarification on where the county’s money would go and proposed the motion — unanimously supported — to defer a decision until CFR organizers could provide more information.

The request is expected to come back to the next council meeting on Sept. 18.


Most Read

