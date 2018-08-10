Red Deer couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

A photo of Katherine and George Goruk during their wedding 70 years ago. (Contributed photo)

Plenty has changed over the last seven decades, but one Red Deer couple has stood by each other’s side all that time.

George and Katherine Goruk celebrated their 70th anniversary Wednesday.

It wasn’t necessarily love at first sight, Katherine said.

The two met in their early teens in Edwand, Alta., Katherine’s small hometown, when Katherine and her sister were chasing cattle on horseback. George and his friends decided to hide in a ditch and scare Katherine, her sister and the horses.

“When we finally got the cattle back home I said to my mom, ‘I hate that George Goruk.’ My sister said, ‘Yeah we just about fell off our horses,’” Katherine said.

The two met again a couple years later while Katherine was looking after a school teacher’s children in Bellis, Alta., George’s hometown, which is about 10 kilometres away from Edwand.

“He bought a car and he drove all of us to different towns for dances and it just sort of happened after that,” she said.

George said it didn’t take long for him to realize he wanted to marry Katherine.

“We really fell in love when she was 16 and I was 19. We were together from then on and things went real well,” he said.

Katherine said everyone asks them what the secret to a long-lasting marriage is.

“We aren’t sure what the secret is – we’ve just lived our lives the best we could,” he said.

George worked in the oil industry in 1950 and retired in 1994 – he was later inducted into the Canadian Petroleum Hall of Fame. He said there is no secret to marriage; you just have to work hard for each other.

“We worked together and found we’re pretty good partners. If you don’t work together you start to worry about each other and I think that’s where problems start,” he said.

This weekend the couple will celebrate their anniversary with friends and family members at a banquet dinner. Katherine said she was surprised so many people wanted to come.

“We didn’t think (the anniversary) was a big deal,” she said. “But everyone’s been saying, ‘What do you mean it’s not a big deal? Of course it is. How many people do you know that have been married 70 years?’ When you stop and think about it, you really don’t know that many,” she said.

George and Katherine have three sons, 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The Goruks live in Red Deer and own a farm west of Sylvan Lake, which they’ve had since 1972.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ponoka man faces 95 theft-related charges
Next story
Poll results: What would improve Red Deer?

Just Posted

Red Deer couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Plenty has changed over the last seven decades, but one Red Deer… Continue reading

Children under age 12 suspected in $150,000 worth of vandalism

Red Deer business targeted

Energy consumption rises with temperature

No records broken in Red Deer, yet

Red Deer MP apologizes for tweet

Liberal MP targeted online

Shoplifter with knife arrested in Red Deer

Stolen vehicle recovered

UPDATED: Rainbows of colour return to Red Deer

Preparation for Central Alberta Pride Week 2018

Ponoka man faces 95 theft-related charges

Police recover stolen licence plates, mail, tools

Court dismisses CN’s appeal of decision on clamorous Winnipeg railway

Augustina Harker has avoided relaxing and playing with her partner and two… Continue reading

Beluga backlash: Inuit father faces critics after sharing photo of whale harvest

RANKIN INLET, Nunavut — An Inuit father who posted a photo on… Continue reading

More than 50 years into career, Rod Stewart not slowing down

NEW YORK — More than fifty years into his career, Rod Stewart… Continue reading

Canada’s Batty racing for elusive mountain bike World Cup gold medal

TORONTO — Emily Batty has climbed the World Cup top-five podium 14… Continue reading

Executive director of Toronto film festival plans to retire in summer 2019

TORONTO — The executive director of the Toronto International Film Festival plans… Continue reading

Lisa Marie Presley to take part in Elvis Week celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An exhibit centred on the career of Lisa Marie… Continue reading

Doctors nudged by overdose letter prescribe fewer opioids

In a novel experiment, doctors got a letter from the medical examiner’s… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month