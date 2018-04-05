Red Deer couple sells red Tulips for Parkinson’s awareness month

Imagine talking, but not being understood by people, reaching for your wallet, and not being able to grab it out of your pocket, or needing help with every day tasks like buttoning your shirt.

That’s what it’s like living with Parkinson’s disease.

April is Parkinson’s awareness month and a Red Deer couple – Grant and Trena Kozak – are all about raising awareness.

Grant, who has Parkinson’s, said fatigue affects his every day life. His other symptoms include speech impairment and not being able to sleep at night, and a constant struggle with nightmares.

“We’re just so used to it now, it’s become our normal,” said Trena, Grant’s wife as well as care partner.

He was first diagnosed with the disease in 1995, when Grant was 34.

Since then, Grant, now 57, has undergone a surgery, which has helped with his involuntary movements.

There was a time when Grant wasn’t able to drive because of the condition, but he got his drivers licence back after his surgery in 2013.

“The condition doesn’t only affect you, but it affects your family too,” he said.

Brandi La Bonte, communications coordinator at Parkinson Association of Alberta, said the disease has no cure, nor a definitive cause. The condition affects every person differently including symptoms like tremors and other non-visible symptoms like depression, mood changes and anxiety.

In March, Grant and Trena sold about 700 small red Tulip plants (Tulip is a symbol of the condition) to friends and family for $8 each and has raised about $5,000 for Parkinson’s awareness month.

The couple sells and raises money for Parkinson’s Association of Alberta. The money goes towards helping families like the Kozaks with support groups and counselling in Alberta.

La Bonte said there are more than 10,000 people in Alberta with the condition.

Grant said people in Red Deer are more aware about the condition today than they were when he was first diagnosed.

“(Today) people in the streets know what it is,” said Grant.

The couple tries to look at the silver lining: finding support in Red Deer.

Trena said the couple attends a support group for those who have the condition and their care partners once every month. She is glad for the support and a circle of friends who understand each other.

The Parkinson Association of Alberta Red Deer support group runs every third Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Church of Christ In Davenport in Red Deer. There are other support groups in Central Alberta including Lacombe, Castor and Olds.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

