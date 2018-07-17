Red Deer couple win $100,000 in lottery

Jofremar Estoque was sure his wife, Lucille, was joking when she called to tell him their LOTTO MAX ticket won $100,000 on the June 1 EXTRA draw.

“I thought she was pranking me,” he said. “It took me a couple minutes to realize she was telling the truth.”

Lucille said she can understand why he thought she was joking; she had a hard enough time believe it herself.

“It was quite a shock,” she said. “I was speechless and shaking so much, I could hardly get myself together to count out all of the zeros.”

The happy winners have a couple ideas for their winnings, starting with some bill payments.

“The most important thing is paying off bills,” said Jofremar. “After that’s taken care of we’ll put some money into savings and start planning a vacation.”

“We’re hoping to go to Hawaii with some family members next year,” said Lucille.

The Estoques purchased their $12 LOTTO MAX and EXTRA ticket at Shefield & Sons, located at 283-4747 67 Street in Red Deer. They won their prize by matching the last six digits of the EXTRA number, 2537072.



