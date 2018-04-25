Red Deer cowboy singer honours Humboldt Broncos families

Ivan Daines’s tribute song can be heard on YouTube

Central Alberta cowboy singer Ivan Daines is among the songwriters paying tribute to the Humboldt Broncos.

Daines, who previously wrote a song inspired by the Fort McMurray wildfires, released a tune to YouTube called Humboldt Broncos Strong. It recounts the strong emotions surrounding the April 6 bus accident near Armley, Sask.

A coach carrying the junior hockey team, as well as coaches and a trainer collided with a semi-trailer, killing 16 people and injuring 13. The bus had been travelling to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask.

“It’s hard to put in words, the sadness that flowed,” Daines writes, recounting the outpouring of tributes from the Prime Minister, celebrities and regular Canadians.

The Red Deer resident said he has always written lyrics about life’s tragedies as well as triumphs. Since he’d driven on the same roads while on the rodeo circuit, Daines acutely feels the impact of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

After hearing tributes written by Willie Nelson and Tom Cochrane, he decided he would also “honour the families” in song.

Humboldt Broncos Strong should soon be available from iTunes.